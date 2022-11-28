Lazard caught two of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Eagles.

Lazard did not carry an injury designation into Sunday's tilt, so his low usage can't be attributed to his nagging shoulder. Rookie Christian Watson (4/110/1) continued to produce WR1 numbers for the third week in a row, leaving scraps for the rest of a depleted receiver room. Lazard has performed well when healthy this season (40/553/5 across 10 games), so fantasy managers should forgive this dud ahead of a Week 13 matchup against the Bears on Sunday.