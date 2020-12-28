Lazard was targeted twice and caught two passes for 14 yards in Sunday's victory over the Titans.

Lazard was on the field for just 62 percent of the plays the Packers' offense ran Sunday, but he essentially handled a full workload, as the 41 snaps he saw were just six fewer than any other skill player on the roster. While he spent plenty of time on the field, he was not very involved, and the 14 yards he finished with were his fewest in a game this season. Lazard will close out the regular season against the Bears, a team that allowed opposing wideouts to find the end zone 11 times over its last seven games.