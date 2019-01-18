Lazard caught one pass for seven yards in one game with the Packers in 2018.

Lazard signed with Green Bay on Dec. 18 saw his first NFL action during a Week 17 loss to the Lions, in which fellow wideouts Davante Adams and Equanimeous St. Brown did not suit up. The undrafted rookie made the most of his sole offensive snap, hauling in a seven-yard reception from backup quarterback DeShone Kizer in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-4, 227-pound receiver will spent the offseason attempting to carve out a depth role.