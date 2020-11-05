Lazard (core) joined the Packers on their flight to San Francisco for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Lazard underwent core muscle surgery on Oct. 1, and the Packers placed him on IR not long after. The team opened his 21-day window to return to the active roster last Wednesday, and after putting in a week's worth of reps, he may be ready to give the Green Bay passing game a boost. Of course, the Packers will need to activate Lazard on Thursday for him to rejoin his teammates, but prior to his procedure he piled up 13 catches (on 17 targets) for 254 yards and two touchdowns through the first three contests of the campaign.