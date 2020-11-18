Lazard (core) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Although the Packers activated Lazard from injured reserve one day earlier, he seems to be going through the motions as he approaches his first game action since Week 3. In the meantime, he underwent and recovered from core muscle surgery. If his conditioning hasn't returned by Sunday's game at Indianapolis, he could take a back seat to both Davante Adams (ankle) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, assuming Lazard is active. In any case, Lazard's situation will continue to be monitored closely as the week proceeds.