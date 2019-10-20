Packers' Allen Lazard: May still have regular role Week 7
Lazard was working with the Packers' first-team offense during pregame warmups and is expected to retain a role in the team's passing game Sunday against the Raiders, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
After Davante Adams (toe) was ruled out and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest) were listed as questionable heading into Sunday, Lazard had a real chance at serving as Aaron Rodgers' top target in Week 7. Lazard's outlook dampened after Valdes-Scantling and Allison were ultimately cleared to play, but there should be enough snaps to go around for all three wideouts. The fact that Valdes-Scantling in particular may be impacted by the lower-body issues could prompt Rodgers to lean more heavily on Lazard, who hauled in four of five targets for 65 yards and a touchdown across only 17 offensive snaps in the Week 6 win over Detroit.
