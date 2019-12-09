Packers' Allen Lazard: Minimal output in victory
Lazard was targeted three times and caught two passes for 19 yards in Sunday's victory over Washington.
Lazard caught two passes in a three-play sequence late in the second quarter, but he was otherwise shut down a week after topping 100 yards and finding the end zone against the Giants. Outside of the big Week 13 showing Lazard has not topped 44 yards in a game since Week 6, and he is still playing only around half the snaps each week. That will make him tough to trust in Week 15, even against a Bears defense that has been below average against opposing wide receivers since Week 10.
