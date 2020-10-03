Lazard (core) was moved to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
This is hardly surprising considering Lazard just had surgery to repair a core muscle injury he suffered during the week. Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor lead an unassuming group of pass catchers behind top options Davante Adams (hamstring) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, although the likes of Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger could also see a step up in targets with Lazard out for some time.
