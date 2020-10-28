Lazard (abdomen) will return to practice this week, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Lazard had core muscle surgery at the beginning of April and was placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter. He's eligible to be removed from IR at any point now, though early reports suggested he'd likely need "a month or a little bit more" to recover. Lazard may be a bit ahead of schedule, in which case he could give it a go this Sunday against the Vikings. If not, he at least seems on track for an appearance in Week 9 (TNF) or Week 10.
