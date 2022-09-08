Lazard (ankle) wasn't spotted at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Prior to the Packers taking the field Thursday, coach Matt LaFleur was noncommittal about Lazard getting his first on-field work of Week 1 prep as the wide receiver tends to an injury injury that he sustained in practice last week when his foot was stepped on. If Lazard indeed logs a second consecutive DNP, he'll have just one more chance to practice this week ahead of Sunday's season opener at Minnesota.