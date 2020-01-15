Lazard (ankle) didn't participate during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lazard missed some time this past Sunday against the Seahawks when Aaron Jones fell on his legs. An ankle injury was cited at the time, which followed a week of practice in which he was a full participant despite an ankle issue. The injury may be a residual effect from the regular season, but there doesn't seem to be any worry about his availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at San Francisco. Ultimately, Lazard's activity level to kick off this week will be noted later Wednesday.