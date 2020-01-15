Packers' Allen Lazard: No activity Wednesday
Lazard (ankle) didn't participate during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Lazard missed some time this past Sunday against the Seahawks when Aaron Jones fell on his legs. An ankle injury was cited at the time, which followed a week of practice in which he was a full participant despite an ankle issue. The injury may be a residual effect from the regular season, but there doesn't seem to be any worry about his availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at San Francisco. Ultimately, Lazard's activity level to kick off this week will be noted later Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...