Lazard (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lazard missed Week 1 with the ankle injury, before playing 80 and 92 percent of snaps on offense the past two weeks, with six catches for 68 yards and two TDs on nine targets. The lack of volume isn't ideal, but Lazard is healthy enough to handle a full workload and could still emerge ahead of Romeo Doubs as Aaron Rodgers' favorite target. Those two and slot man Randall Cobb figure to take most of the snaps this week, though rookie Christian Watson is back from a hamstring injury and may also get involved.