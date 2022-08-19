Lazard won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Saints, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

The same applies to fellow wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb, with the Packers resting a number of their key skill players on Friday. With Lazard and co. sitting this one out, the Green Bay coaching staff will focus on evaluating the team's depth options at the WR position versus New Orleans.