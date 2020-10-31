Lazard (core) was not activated ahead of Sunday's game and thus will not be eligible to play this week against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
There was some hope Lazard could make a return to the field after missing the past three games following core muscle surgery, but the ever-patient Packers will opt to wait another week before bringing back their wide receiver. Look for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Malik Taylor, Darrius Shepherd and Equanimeous St. Brown to fill in the gaps behind No. 1 wideout, and frequent target, Davante Adams.
