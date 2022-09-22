Lazard (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Lazard was limited during Wednesday's practice, with Silverstein indicating that it's possible the wideout's non-participation Thursday could be maintenance-related. Friday's injury report should add some clarity to Lazard's status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, as well the Week 3 playing prospects of fellow receivers Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Randall Cobb (illness) and Christian Watson (hamstring).
More News
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Limited by ankle injury•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Finds end zone in season debut•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Returning to action in Week 2•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Expected to be available Sunday•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Questionable to face Bears•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Ready for team reps•