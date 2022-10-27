Lazard (shoulder) isn't participating at Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
With back-to-back absences under his belt during Week 8 prep, Lazard doesn't appear to be in a great spot after injuring his left shoulder during the second half of this past Sunday's loss at Washington. On Wednesday, coach Matt LaFleur told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that he's unsure if Lazard will be sidelined for any games, but the team will have a chance to clarify his status for a Sunday night showdown in Buffalo on Friday's injury report. Green Bay's receiving corps includes healthy options Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Amari Rodgers, while Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson have been limited by hamstring issues this week.