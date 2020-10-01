Lazard (undisclosed) didn't participate in the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Davante Adams (hamstring) out of the lineup this past Sunday, Lazard served as the Packers' No. 1 wide receiver and torched the Saints to the tune of six catches (on eight targets) for 146 yards and one touchdown. Until his apparent absence Thursday, there was no indication Lazard was tending to an injury. Meanwhile, Adams was back on the field Thursday, so Green Bay's WR situation will be one to monitor as the week goes on.