Lazard, who hasn't signed his second-round tender, isn't present Tuesday for the start of Green Bay's mandatory minicamp, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Lazard hasn't signed the tender from the Packers, so he remains a restricted free agent, meaning Green Bay's minicamp technically isn't mandatory for the wideout, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The undrafted receiver out of Iowa State caught 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season, but he could see an uptick in volume in 2022 after the offseason departures of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Davante Adams.