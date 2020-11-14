Lazard (abdomen) was not activated off injured reserve Saturday and thus will not be able to play Week 10, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Lazard wasn't seen at practice Friday which seemed to indicate the Packers wouldn't be activating the talented wideout ahead of the team's Week 10 tilt. Expect another dose of Marquez Valdes-Scantling operating as the No. 2 option with Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), Malik Taylor and Darrius Shepherd providing additional depth at the position. It's worth noting the team seems to feel confident Lazard will be ready for Week 11 which would mark his first start since late September.