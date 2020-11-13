Lazard (abdomen) isn't practicing Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
This is the first practice Lazard has missed since Oct. 28, which was the start of his three-week window to be activated from injured reserve. The Friday absence suggests he may not be back until Week 11, though coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Lazard should have a shot to return for Sunday's game against Jacksonville. Now that it isn't looking so good, Marquez Valdes-Scantling likely will handle the No. 2 WR role for at least one more game.