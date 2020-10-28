Lazard (abdomen) returned to practice Wednesday, indicating the beginning of his 21-day window to be activated from IR, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Lazard has missed the requisite amount of time and is eligible to return from IR after having core muscle surgery in early October, but it's unsettled whether he'll suit up for Sunday's divisional clash against the Vikings. The Packers have taken cautious approaches with injuries this year, especially with key players like Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, and Lazard is in the same category since he'll be the clear No. 2 wide receiver upon return to the lineup. If he's unable to play Sunday, Lazard stands a good chance to play Week 9 against the 49ers as long as he responds to practice well.