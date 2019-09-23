Lazard played five snaps on offense in Sunday's victory over the Broncos.

Lazard was on the field for just one offensive play over the first two games of the season, but he saw a minor bump in Week 3 with Jake Kumerow (shoulder) inactive and Trevor Davis no longer on the roster, and finished fourth among Packers receivers in the snap count department. He may not hold that spot for long, though, as Kumerow is not facing a long-term absence and fellow wideout Darrius Shepherd could gradually become more involved after making his season debut in Week 3.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories