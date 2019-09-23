Packers' Allen Lazard: Plays five snaps in Week 3
Lazard played five snaps on offense in Sunday's victory over the Broncos.
Lazard was on the field for just one offensive play over the first two games of the season, but he saw a minor bump in Week 3 with Jake Kumerow (shoulder) inactive and Trevor Davis no longer on the roster, and finished fourth among Packers receivers in the snap count department. He may not hold that spot for long, though, as Kumerow is not facing a long-term absence and fellow wideout Darrius Shepherd could gradually become more involved after making his season debut in Week 3.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...