Lazard (core) practiced again Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The Packers designated Lazard to return from injured reserve earlier this week, and they'll now need to place him on the active roster by Saturday afternoon in order to have him eligible for Sunday's game against the Vikings. A third consecutive day of practice participation suggests Lazard has a shot to play, perhaps even reclaiming his starting spot across from Davante Adams. Fellow wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling hasn't done much in Lazard's absence, averaging 2.3 catches for 25.7 yards on 5.7 targets over the past three games. Lazard averaged 4.3 catches for 84.7 yards and 0.67 TDs on 5.7 targets in Weeks 1-3.
More News
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Logs reps at padded practice•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Officially back at practice•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Nearing return to practice•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Makes appearance on side•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Likely out at least one month•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Moves to IR•