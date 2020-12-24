Lazard (core/wrist) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Packers have capped Lazard's reps in both of their first two practices of Week 16, but head coach Matt LaFleur hasn't expressed any concern about the receiver's chances of playing Sunday against the Titans. Assuming Lazard is cleared to suit up this weekend, he'll be looking to build on a strong showing in the Packers' win over the Panthers in Week 15. He handled his biggest snap share (77 percent) since Week 3 in that contest, finishing the day with five receptions for 56 yards on six targets.