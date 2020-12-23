Lazard (core/wrist) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
For the first time since he was activated from IR, Lazard logged at least 75 percent of the offensive snaps -- 77, to be precise -- Week 15 against the Panthers. In the first four games after he was cleared to play following Oct. 1 core muscle surgery, his range was 46 to 69 percent. Lazard proceeded to haul in five of six targets for 56 yards, but he's now also dealing with a wrist issue along with the 'core' injury that's been a regular one for him on Packers practice reports. He has two more sessions remaining this week, at which point the team could clear up his availability for Sunday night's game versus the Titans.