Lazard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The same goes for rookie wideout Christian Watson, who returned from a hamstring injury last week but then suffered a concussion. Lazard missed the Week 8 loss to Washington, his second absence of the season, but he has a chance to return this Sunday after logging limited practices throughout the week. Green Bay and Detroit are scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, with inactive lists due around 11:30.