Lazard (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Working his way back from core muscle surgery, Lazard was a limited participant in every practice this week. He hasn't played since Week 3, so he could be eased back in with a limited role once he's ready to play. A final decision may not come until Sunday when the Packers release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 ET kickoff.