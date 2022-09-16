Lazard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard was limited for a third straight day at Friday's practice, never quite progression to full. He may thus need to be treated as a game-time decision, in which case the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff is suboptimal for fantasy managers. With Lazard out last week, the Packers had four wide receivers (Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs) land between 57 and 67 percent snap share and 3-5 targets -- not exactly a rotation that's conducive to short-term fantasy value. Once he's available, Lazard will be the favorite to lead the group in snaps and targets.