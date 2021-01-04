Lazard was targeted four times and caught two passes for 17 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Lazard got off to a hot start in 2020, tallying 254 receiving yards and two scores over his first three games of the season. However, a core injury suffered in Week 3 cost him the next six games, and he was not the same afterward, putting up just 197 yards and one touchdown over the last seven weeks. While Lazard is not producing much, he is spending plenty of time on the field, as he finished second among Packers skill players in offensive snaps in both Weeks 16 and 17.