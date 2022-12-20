Lazard brought in one of two targets for seven yards in the Packers' 24-12 win over the Rams on Monday night.

Lazard notably took a back seat to the rookie duo of Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, who finished with a combined 9-101 line on 11 targets. Lazard's catch and yardage totals were both season lows for the fifth-year veteran, and the fact they came in a rare instance where both Doubs and Watson were available is worth at least keeping in mind. However, the Packers released veteran Sammy Watkins earlier Monday, so Lazard should still have a solid amount of opportunities for targets during what remains of the regular season.