Lazard (core) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest against the Panthers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Despite being limited in practice all week, Lazard is ready to roll for a fifth straight game since his lengthy stint on injured reserve due to Oct. 1 core muscle surgery. The Packers have yet to fully unleash Lazard since the procedure, and if his activity level on the field this week is any indication, he may be slated for his usual handful of targets Saturday.