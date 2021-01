Lazard (core/wrist) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the Rams.

Lazard continues to have his practice reps capped since undergoing core-muscle surgery Week 11, but his status for Saturday's game never appeared to be in true jeopardy. The Packers have eased him back into action since, but Lazard could be required to play a key offensive role Saturday given that Jalen Ramsey will likely shadow Davante Adams.