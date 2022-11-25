Lazard (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Lazard hurt his shoulder Week 7, missed Week 8 and has played through the injury ever since, averaging 4.0 catches for 63 yards on 8.3 targets in a stretch that's coincided with Christian Watson's emergence. There's little question about those two serving as the lead duo for Green Bay again, especially with Romeo Doubs (ankle) ruled out another week.
