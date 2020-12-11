Lazard (abdomen) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers have monitored Lazard's practice reps ever since he came back from core muscle surgery for Week 11. He played 60, 46 and 69 percent of snaps the past three games, catching nine of 14 targets for 91 yards and a touchdowns. That's a far cry from what Lazard did earlier this year, but he could get a kickstart from his Week 14 matchup with the feeble Detroit defense. Lazard put up 3-45-0 on five targets when he faced the Lions back in Week 2.