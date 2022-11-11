Lazard (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Dallas.
Lazard missed Week 8 but caught four passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in the Week 9 loss to Detroit, playing 88 percent of snaps on offense. With Romeo Doubs suffering a high-ankle sprain and expected to miss multiple games, Lazard is locked in as Aaron Rodgers' favorite target and has a good chance to extend a six-game streak with four or more catches and six or more targets. He's yet to have a huge game this year despite scoring TDs in five of seven appearances, as his lone outing with more than 100 yards was one of the two in which he didn't score.
More News
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Stays limited at practice•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Still limited by shoulder issue•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Heavy usage in return•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Back in action Sunday•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Notches another limited practice•