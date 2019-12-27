Lazard (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Detroit, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lazard was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, with no hint of serious concern about his Week 17 status. He's emerged from the pack as Green Bay's No. 2 wide receiver, playing 78 and 75 percent of offensive snaps the past two games, including a career-high nine targets in last week's 23-10 win over Minnesota. The role does come with a degree of upside, but Davante Adams and Aaron Jones are still the only reliable sources of volume in the Packers offense.