Lazard (ankle) is scheduled to take team reps at Friday's practice, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Lazard returned to a limited practice Wednesday after missing a couple weeks, then managed another limited practice Thursday. It could be more of the same Friday, though it sounds like the Packers are upping his activity level as they prepare for a matchup with the Bears on Sunday.
