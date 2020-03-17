Packers' Allen Lazard: Receives ERFA tender
The Packers have tendered Lazard, an exclusive rights free agent, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Lazard was used sparingly before No. 1 wideout Davante Adams suffered a turf toe injury Week 4, at which point the remaining members of the receiving corps underwhelmed. From Week 6 through the NFC Championship Game, Lazard played at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps in nine of 13 appearances en route to a 38-513-3 line on 56 targets. He seemingly has a starting job locked up for the 2020 campaign, but a lot depends on offseason moves (particularly the NFL Draft) and a potential leap from one of the other young receivers on the squad.
