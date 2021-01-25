Lazard recorded three receptions on six targets for 62 yards in Sunday's loss in the NFC Championship Game against Tampa Bay.

Lazard made several clutch grabs, including a 23-yard reception late in the first quarter to convert on third down to keep a drive alive that ultimately ended with a touchdown. He topped 15 yards with his other two receptions on the day, one of which directly led to another score for the Packers. Lazard was limited to 11 games during the regular season by a core injury, but improved his performance from a per-game perspective in his third season as a professional. Heading into the 2021 season, Lazard in an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the team can simply tender him a contract to retain him on the roster.