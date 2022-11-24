Lazard (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Since Lazard sat out a Week 8 road game against the Bills due to a shoulder injury, the issue has been evident on Packers practice reports in advance of the last three contests, all of which he managed at least an 87 percent share of snaps. His production has been somewhat sporadic, though, with 12 catches (on 25 targets) for 189 yards and one touchdown during that span. Friday's report will reveal whether or not Lazard ditches his designation ahead of Sunday's outing at Philadelphia.
More News
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Five grabs in Week 11 loss•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Set to play in Week 11•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Tagged as limited participant•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Limited on estimated report•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Gains 45 yards in OT win•