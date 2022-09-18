Lazard (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest versus the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Lazard sat out the Packers' season-opening loss at Minnesota after getting stepped on in practice between the end of the preseason and the beginning of Week 1 prep. He was able to return to practice in a limited capacity in advance of Week 2 action, even mixing into team drills at Friday's session. The preceding seemingly set Lazard up to be available Sunday, and indeed he is. He'll serve as Green Bay's top wide receiver moving forward, but even with Davante Adams out of town, it's unclear if Lazard will be able to attain weekly viability.