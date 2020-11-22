Lazard (core) is active for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.
Making his long-awaited return to action, Lazard will log his first snaps since undergoing core-muscle surgery Oct. 1. His workload will be of interest, especially after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Lazard will be on a "pitch count." Prior to his six-game absence, Lazard played at least 84 percent of the offensive snaps Weeks 1 through 3 en route to 13 catches (on 17 targets) for 254 yards and two touchdowns.
