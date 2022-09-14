Coach Matt LaFleur said Lazard (ankle) will return to practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Lazard was absent this past Sunday at Minnesota due to an ankle injury that he sustained when he got stepped on in practice between preseason Week 3 and preparation for the season opener. His absence was felt in a 23-7 loss to the Vikings, but getting back on the field this week puts him on a path to suiting up this Sunday versus the Bears. Lazard's activity level will become known later Wednesday.