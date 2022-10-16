Lazard caught four of nine targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Jets.

Lazard hauled in a beautiful 35-yard pass along the sideline during the first half, then scored Green Bay's lone touchdown with a 25-yard connection from Aaron Rodgers to close the third quarter. In doing so, Lazard scored for the fourth time in five appearances this season. Although he lacks the upside of most No. 1 wideouts, Lazard's consistent production gives him solid value ahead of Week 7's matchup versus the Commanders.