Lazard caught a 27-yard touchdown pass in Thursday's preseason game.

The 6-5 Lazard used his size to high-point a pass from quarterback Tim Boyle and find paydirt in the Packers' exhibition opener. Lazard got off to a good start, but will likely need to make a few more plays to land a spot on the Packers' roster for Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories