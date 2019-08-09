Packers' Allen Lazard: Scores on leaping grab
Lazard caught a 27-yard touchdown pass in Thursday's preseason game.
The 6-5 Lazard used his size to high-point a pass from quarterback Tim Boyle and find paydirt in the Packers' exhibition opener. Lazard got off to a good start, but will likely need to make a few more plays to land a spot on the Packers' roster for Week 1.
