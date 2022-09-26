Lazard caught four of six targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-12 win over the Buccaneers.

Lazard has found the end zone in both of his appearances this season, hauling in a six-yard touchdown during the second quarter Sunday. While Green Bay's offense struggled after halftime, Lazard at least made an important 26-yard grab down the stretch. With Sammy Watkins (hamstring) set to miss the next few weeks, Lazard and Randall Cobb represent quarterback Aaron Rodgers' most trusted wideouts, although rookie fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs enjoyed a breakthrough Sunday with eight catches for 73 yards and a score.