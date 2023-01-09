Lazard had four receptions (six targets) for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 loss to Detroit. He rushed twice for no gain.

Lazard finished the season on a high note, scoring his first touchdown since Week 9. The veteran wideout took a backseat to rookie Christian Watson in the second half of the season, but he still set new career highs in receptions (64) and yards (829) while scoring seven touchdowns. Lazard will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, providing solid hands and excellent run blocking for teams interested in acquiring him.