Packers' Allen Lazard: Seeing fewer snaps
Lazard was targeted six times and caught three passes for 27 yards in Sunday's victory over the Panthers.
Lazard's six targets trailed only Davante Adams among Packers skill players, but he was unable to do much for fantasy players, finishing with his fewest yards in a game since bursting onto the scene in Week 7. Lazard has averaged just under five targets per game since that same Week 7 contest, but he has steadily lost playing time, as his snap-count percentage fell Sunday for the third straight game. Lazard and the Packers will be on bye in Week 11 before returning to action in Week 12 in a tough away matchup against the 49ers.
More News
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Leading receiver in loss•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Five catches in win•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Leads Packers receivers in snaps•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: May still have regular role Week 7•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Fuels comeback win•
-
Packers' Allen Lazard: Limited to one play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...