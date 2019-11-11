Lazard was targeted six times and caught three passes for 27 yards in Sunday's victory over the Panthers.

Lazard's six targets trailed only Davante Adams among Packers skill players, but he was unable to do much for fantasy players, finishing with his fewest yards in a game since bursting onto the scene in Week 7. Lazard has averaged just under five targets per game since that same Week 7 contest, but he has steadily lost playing time, as his snap-count percentage fell Sunday for the third straight game. Lazard and the Packers will be on bye in Week 11 before returning to action in Week 12 in a tough away matchup against the 49ers.