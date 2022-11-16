Lazard (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's contest against the Titans, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Despite being listed as limited on all three Week 11 practice reports due to a lingering shoulder injury, Lazard will be available to a Packers offense without rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is missing a second game in a row due to a high-ankle sprain. Lazard doesn't have a problem seeing a large snap share when available due to his reliability in all situations, but his output can vary wildly. During Christian Watson's breakout this past Sunday versus the Cowboys, Lazard turned a season-high 98 percent share of snaps into just three catches (on four targets) for 45 yards.