Lazard (core) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

There remain question marks in Green Bay's receiving corps, but both Davante Adams (ankle) and Lazard were cleared to suit up for this Week 12 NFC North matchup. Meanwhile, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles) and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) are listed as questionable, setting the stage for Lazard to earn a snap share (87 percent) similar to the first three games of the season before his core muscle surgery.